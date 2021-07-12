CADILLAC — Getting creative often comes firsthand when you’re designing, building and competing with robots.
That’s been even more amplified in the last 18 months.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced numerous groups and competitions to go virtual but one local group of high school students took it all in stride.
The 2021 FIRST Robotics Competition turned out to be a winner for the Cadillac Connectors.
The 22-member team made up of Cadillac High School students and a handful of their parents brought home an Industrial Design Award (sponsored by General Motors) and Competition Winner from the Infinite Recharge At Home Challenge. The team won its group of 30 teams from around the United States and was ranked 27th out of 1,600 teams around the world.
“We worked really hard, put in a lot of hours and it’s finally nice to see it pay off,‘ group member Brendan McRoberts said.
Cadillac Connectors began in 2014 and has won a number of awards to date but the 2020-21 season has been a learning experience.
Instead of going to competitions, everything was done virtually this year because of the pandemic.
From command central inside of Cadillac Junior High School, the group competed in challenges that would normally be performed in front of judges and their peers.
“It was definitely a change that we had to adjust to,‘ Becca Jacobson said. “In the past, it’s been more on-the-fly decisions that you had to make in cooperation with the other alliances that you were in with.
“This year, there was a lot more trial and error where we could see what worked for us in a pre-determined scenario. We got to experiment with what made us faster, what worked best and what we needed to change a lot more than we usually get to.‘
Once the robot — named 5086 — was set, the Cadillac Connectors put it through obstacle courses they created by taping it off in the Cadillac Junior High lobby. Part of the competition was pre-programmed exercises by the robot while other challenges involved team members driving the robot with controls.
Everything had to be recorded on video and submitted to the FIRST Robotics Competition.
That proved more challenging, Gavin Phillips said.
“On the non-building side, we had to learn to present in a not-the-normal way,‘ he said. “We didn’t go in front of a group of judges and present. Instead, we were huddled around a phone to talk.
“It was a wildly different experience than in years past.‘
McRoberts, Phillips and Jacobson are all veterans of the robotics team and have enjoyed their experiences.
“I joined robotics because I had friends in it that told me I should,‘ McRoberts laughed. “I didn’t know what it was all about. I am really glad I did because it helped me figure out what I wanted to do with my life.
“It helped me decide that I want to be a mechanical engineer.‘
Phillips, who originally wanted to get into programming, ended up in presentations.
“I started my freshman year and I was going for programming stuff originally,‘ he said. “Over the years, I switched to more of the presentation side of the team. I’ve really enjoyed reaching out and getting sponsors, building presentations, learning how to present in front of people and finding ways to communicate what we’re doing.‘
Both McRoberts and Phillips graduated last month while Jacobson will be a senior this fall.
Cadillac Connectors is always looking for new members, even if they’ve got no idea what’s going on.
“Even if they don’t know what they want to do,‘ McRoberts said. “We have people that have no idea what they want to do and they become some of our most heavily involved members.‘
Phillips said the group is always looking to secure donations, as well. An average season runs around $10,000. That’s $5,000 for the robot and another $5,000 to enter competitions.
“Our entire team is built upon students going out and getting sponsorships,‘ Phillips said. “We get some money from the school but most of it comes from the community.
“We really have a community-led organization.‘
