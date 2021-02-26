Plumbing, HVAC apprenticeships launched in Northern Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY — A partnership between Northwest Michigan Works! and a local business are filling a need for skilled labor.
Recently, Northwest Michigan Works! and Precision Plumbing and Heating Systems, Inc. of Traverse City announced they were partnering to launch two U.S. Department of Labor registered apprenticeships for plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning occupations. Both programs include virtual, interactive-related technical instruction along with paid on-the-job learning and guidance from professional mentors.
Currently, seven apprentices are participating in the program and once complete they all will receive a National Journeyworker Credential for HVAC or plumbing along with Cengage Career Certificates of Completion. Precision Plumbing and Heating Systems co-owner Boe Roe said the company is excited to enroll these seven individuals in the program.
"This comprehensive program is designed to create a well-trained technician who can independently service and install home plumbing and HVAC systems with confidence," he said. "Precision’s goal is to provide this group of technicians with all the resources they need to be successful so they can enjoy long careers in this honorable industry. We are so proud of these young men and look forward to watching their journey unfold.‘
Registered apprenticeships are developed through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor and are a proven training method for employers to build a talent pipeline of highly-skilled, educated employees. Registered apprenticeships are offered in more than 1,300 occupations and can be designed for any size or type of business.
Evelyn Szplieth, Northwest Michigan Works! Manager of Apprenticeships and Business Resource Networks said she can create a similar program for other employers. She also said the occupation or size of the company is not a hindrance to creating the program.
Northwest Michigan Works! sponsor employers running the apprenticeship programs, which means they do 95% of the paperwork, Szplieth. She also said Northwest Michigan Works! works as an intermediary between the company and the Department of Labor.
For more information about the apprenticeship program or to see if a business could start one contact Szplieth at (231) 631-2613 or email to evelyn.szpliet@networksnorthwest.org.
