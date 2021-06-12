Plume clean-up is on track

CADILLAC — Nearly 25 years after clean-up efforts got underway, the wells in Cadillac's industrial park are pumping out fewer contaminants.
That's good news; it means the wells are doing their job.
The contaminants got into the groundwater in part because industrial waste was stored in unlined earthen pits.
"There were six commingled groundwater plumes that had similar contaminants and Kysor was one of those sites," said Sheila Sullivan, project manager for the Superfund and Emergency Management Division at the U.S. EPA. "Most of them all had volatile organic compounds (or VOC). Those were the major contaminants and those are solvents that are used in the manufacturing process."
Jeff Dietlin, Cadillac's utilities director, told the Cadillac News that at the time, industry was handling waste according to then-acceptable standards.
The city decided to handle the clean-up locally and established a Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) in the industrial park to fund the clean-up.
State and federal agencies came up with a plan to remove contaminants from groundwater in the industrial park in the 1980s; decontamination wells were completed in September of 1996, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's Superfunds map.
The most significant contaminants were trichloroethylene (TCE), tetrachloroethylene (PCE), and 111 trichloroethane.
Sullivan said there's no current risk to public health due to the contamination because everyone is connected to the municipal supply, which doesn't have the contaminants in it. But the reason to be concerned about the contaminants and try to clean them up is that they are carcinogens (cancer-causing).
There are two rings of monitoring wells in the inudstrial park that are set up around the plume to track how far the contaminants get (groundwater and groundwater contamination moves much, much slower than surface water; Dietlin put it at a couple feet a year).Treatment wells pump the contaminated groundwater up, then clean out the contaminants and pump the cleaned water into the Clam River.
The monitoring and treatment wells are set at two different depths and reach a shallow and an intermediate aquifer. A third aquifer is where some of the city's municipal water comes from, but no contaminants are there. Still, the city decided to build second and third wellfields on Crosby Road and North 44 Road (the later began construction in May).
Dietlin said the reason for the new wellfields is that, while there's been no evidence of contamination in the deep aquifer, there's also no way to know if there are holes in the clay layers separating the contaminated aquifers from the drinking water aquifer. If there are holes, the deepest aquifer could become contaminated.
But as for the movement of the plume sidways instead of down, there's reason to believe the wells are tracking the plume.
"The technology to do this type of groundwater investigation is very good," Sullivan said.
Sullivan and Dietlin both said contaminant levels are now very low.
"The site cleanup is on schedule," Sullivan said. "What was predicted originally was that the shallow aquifer would be cleaned up by 2025, and the intermediate was projected to be cleaned up by about 2048."
Dietlin put it at 2026 for the shallow aquifer wells, based on the latest report, and 2044 for the intermediate aquifer wells.
Cadillac has a record of success at cleaning up contaimination. A nearby site, where chromium had contaminated the groundwater, has been cleaned up;.Sullivan and Dietlin said that the Northernaire Plating site is in the process of being de-listed.
