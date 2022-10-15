Poached salmon donated to families in Manistee Co., out-of-state group facing thousands in restitution

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Manistee County, an angler approached Michigan DNR Conservation Officers Scott MacNeill, left, and Josiah Killingbeck, right, about a group of people illegally fishing the Manistee River, near Tippy Dam in Dickson Township. The officers retrieved 463 pounds of salmon from the suspects, visiting from Colorado, and donated the fish to local Manistee County families the same day.