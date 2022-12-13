LEROY — On Monday, the Pine River elementary students dressed in comfy clothes, watched a holiday movie with Michigan roots and of course, hot chocolate was part of the day, too.
Once again, Pine River Area Elementary transformed into a magical place just in time for the holidays. And once again, Pine River Area Elementary was a stop on the famed and magical Polar Express.
The trip to the North Pole via the Polar Express consisted of students boarding the train as they heard the train whistle, being greeted by the conductor and railroad helper and getting their tickets punched. The students also traveled through a tunnel, saw the Northern Lights, received refreshments of hot chocolate delivered by the dancing staff, and then finished with a visit from Santa. Each student also received a special bell to remember the trip.
Pine River Area Principal Heidi Hayes said she has been doing something based on the children’s book by Michigan native Chris Van Allsburg for years, and it has evolved into something bigger and better each year. The 1985 book was made into an animated movie in 2004.
Hayes said the stage was set Friday for Monday’s event.
“We went around and handed out golden tickets to the teachers. We told (students) they must have the golden ticket to ride the train to go to the North Pole,” she said. “The kids started to get that excitement on Friday.”
On Monday, Pine River third-grader Evan Deverman once again reprised his role of assistant conductor. This year he assisted assistant principal Jeremy Devos, who served as the conductor, which was the role Tom Hanks voiced in the animated movie.
“He goes all out,” Hayes said of Evan.
