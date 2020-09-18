IDLEWILD — Police have arrested a man they believe to be connected to a suspicious structure fire in Lake County earlier this month.
On Sept. 10, Yates Township and Webber Township fire departments responded to a structure fire at 65 E St. Augustine St., in Idlewild.
The fire was determined to be suspicious at that time and a possible suspect was identified. The MSP Fire Marshall’s Office was contacted for the investigation.
On Friday, the suspect, a 24-year-old Baldwin man, was interviewed and taken into custody for the suspected arson.
The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment. If you have information pertaining to this case, please contact Detective Lt. Nixon at (231) 745-2712 or (231) 679-0051.
