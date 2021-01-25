CADILLAC — A 50-year-old Cadillac man was arrested following an incident early Saturday morning involving his Bremer Street neighbor.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Police Department, officers were dispatched on Saturday at around 2:31 a.m. to the 100 block of W Bremer St.
The caller was a 44-year-old Cadillac man who reported he had been attacked by a neighbor with weapons and restrained in his home. He managed to call the police on his cell phone and once police responded, he identified who his attacker was by name based on his prior knowledge of who this person was.
The victim was transported to the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital emergency room for injuries related to this attack. Details about the extent of the man’s injuries were not available at press time.
Cadillac Police and Wexford County sheriff’s deputies then went to a nearby home and eventually made contact with the suspect, a 50-year-old Cadillac man. The man was taken into custody and lodged at the Wexford County jail.
The man’s identity has not been released pending arraignment on charges.
