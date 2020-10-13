MARION — On Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 5:45p.m. a trooper from the Mount Pleasant Post was notified by Meceola Central Dispatch of a suspicious person who had driven into the yard of a residence in Marion Township, Osceola County.
The suspect was reported as acting odd and having a juvenile passenger in the vehicle, according to a Michigan State Police press release.
Upon further investigation the trooper located the suspect, a 42-year-old Evart man, and found him to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The juvenile was unharmed and turned over to a family member.
The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Osceola County Jail on several charges and pends arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.