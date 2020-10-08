CADILLAC — Michigan State police arrested a 34-year-old Gaylord man in Cadillac in connection in the death of Gary Pickvet, Jr., Wednesday night.
State Police say the Seventh District Fugitive team made the arrest at about 8 p.m.
Pickvet was missing since the weekend and was discovered dead in a ditch, police said Wednesday.
Pickvet's body was found Tuesday night in Antrim County's Star Township.
An acquaintance told police that Pickvet was last seen Saturday getting out of a vehicle and running into the woods.
Police said the arrest was not related to another incident on 39 Road in Cadillac on Wednesday night.
