CADILLAC —  Michigan State police arrested a 34-year-old Gaylord man in Cadillac in connection in the death of Gary Pickvet, Jr., Wednesday night.

State Police say the Seventh District Fugitive team made the arrest at about 8 p.m.

Pickvet was missing since the weekend and was discovered dead in a ditch, police said Wednesday.

Pickvet's body was found Tuesday night in Antrim County's Star Township.

An acquaintance told police that Pickvet was last seen Saturday getting out of a vehicle and running into the woods.

Police said the arrest was not related to another incident on 39 Road in Cadillac on Wednesday night.

