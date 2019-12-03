REED CITY — A man led police on a multi-county chase in an all-terrain vehicle on Sunday.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said Sunday at around 5:50 p.m., deputies were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in locating a male subject. It was reported the man left a residence on a quad, armed with a rifle and firing off rounds.
Deputies located the quad at a residence and the man was taken into custody without incident. No firearm was located at the residence.
The suspect was turned over to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to be arraigned on local charges. Additional information on the man’s identity and charges he’ll be facing was unavailable at press time.
