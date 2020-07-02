Police arrest Marion man after co-worker alleges he threatened him with a knife

LAKE CITY — Police arrested a Marion man recently after a co-worker claimed he threatened him with a knife.
According to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post, in April a man reported on two separate occasions in March of this year a co-worker had threatened him with a knife.
The suspect, 45-year-old Jason Jay Eisenga of Marion, allegedly placed a pocketknife blade on the back of the victim’s neck on March 23, 2020. When the victim turned around and asked what Eisenga was doing, Eisenga stated he could have stuck him in the back on the neck before he knew what had happened. Eisenga laughed as if it were a joke.
On March 25, Eisenga took a swing at the victim, missed, and the victim noticed Eisenga was holding the open pocketknife in his other hand. The victim stated there have been other incidents at work where he felt threatened by Eisenga.
The Missaukee County Prosecutor authorized an arrest warrant and Eisenga was taken into custody on Saturday, June 27 and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail. He was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Missaukee County for one count felonious assault with a dangerous Wweapon. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.