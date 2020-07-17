Police arrest Mesick man they say strangled someone in argument over leeks

CADILLAC — Two Mesick men were arrested after police say a financial transaction involving the collection of leeks went awry.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on May 13 at around 8:15 p.m., troopers from the Cadillac Post were dispatched to an assault at a residence on M-115 in Antioch Township. One man fled the scene before troopers arrived and was later arrested as a result of the investigation. The caller was also arrested.
The caller, 29-year-old Martin James Shafer of Mesick, alleges 23-year-old Gene Anthony Crandall of Mesick, assaulted and strangled him during an argument over payment for his portion of leeks they were collecting. Leeks are a plant related to onions.
Shafer did not believe he received a fair amount for the work he had done and confronted Crandall who then began to punch and eventually choke him, according to the press release.
A woman living at the residence sprayed them both with a garden hose to break up the fight. Crandall left the residence on foot and Shafer called 911. All three parties live at the residence.
An MSP K-9 was called to the scene and was able to track Crandall, who stated they had a fight over the payment for leeks and Shafer struck him first. The men were separated and a report forwarded to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office.
Crandall was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a felony punishable by 10 years or $5,000; and one count of domestic violence, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and/or $500.
Shafer is charged with one count of domestic violence, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and/or $500. Both men were arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County and released on PR bonds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.