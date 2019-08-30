CADILLAC — Police arrested a man who fled into the swamp on the north side of Lake Mitchell Thursday after a brief manhunt on Thursday.
Michigan State Police Lt. Ryan Tabaczka said troopers were assisting the Cadillac Police Department in locating a man near Arbutus Avenue.
He said the man was wanted in connection with a fugitive warrant.
When police attempted to make contact with the man, he fled into the swamp but was later apprehended by police without incident.
He was lodged at the Wexford County Jail on various outstanding warrants and a new charge of police assault, resist or obstruct, according to police. He is expected to be arraigned in 84th District Court sometime Friday.
