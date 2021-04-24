MANISTEE — An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Friday afternoon by the Manistee City Police Department for three children after their mother had her custody rights taken away.
Police are looking for Trevor Alan-Peter Edens, 12, Tallyn Leigh Smith, 6, and Talissa Lynn Barrentine. All three were last seen on the 100 block of Taylor Street in Manistee on April 22. A court order was issued to remove those three children and one other from the custody of their mother, Kimberly Barrentine at 3 p.m. on April 22.
When Child Protective Services and law enforcement attempted to pick up the children, it was learned Kimberly Barrentine fled in her vehicle with all four children to an unknown location. One child was located on April 23 at a residence in Midland, however, the three other children are still missing.
The advisory said it was reported to the Manistee City Police Department Kimberly Barrentine is suffering from drug withdrawal, hallucinating and driving erratically. Anyone who has information about where the children are is asked to call 911 or Manistee Police Detective Sgt. Goodspeed at (231) 398-3281.
