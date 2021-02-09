Police asking for information regarding missing Mecosta Co. man

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police are looking for the public's help locating a 70-year-old man who was last seen in Mecosta County's Wheatland Township.
An Endangered Missing Advisory was released Monday morning for Richard Lee Wymer. He was last seen at 10 a.m. Sunday shoveling his driveway on the 7000 block of 10th Avenue in Wheatland Township. Wymer is described as a white male, 6'2" in height, approximately 240 pounds with gray/silver shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a flannel coat, a light brown stocking hat, blue jeans and green boots. Police also said he has a tattoo on his upper left arm of a lion lifting weights.
Police said he left his residence in his 2000 Chevrolet Suburban headed northbound toward M-20. The vehicle is described as "showing its age," with gunmetal gray paint and a large Harley-Davidson decal on the rear window, according to police. The license plate number is 9LMM66. The SUV also will likely have a Make America Great Again hat on its dashboard.
Police said Wymer left his wallet, credit cards, cash, cell phone and his favorite knife at home. His SUV had about one-third of a tank of gas with minimal spare change in it. It is unknown if he had any other money in the vehicle and police said he spent most of his life in Gratiot County. He also has property in the Mancelona area.
If someone has information, they should call 911 or the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post at (989) 773-5951.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.