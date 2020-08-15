CADILLAC — A motion was filed by the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office Friday that dismissed a charge against a 24-year-old Cadillac man.
Wexford County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins said he filed a nolle prosequi to dismiss the case against Alexander Dominique Marshall. A nolle prosequi is a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action.
Marshall was originally charged in 84th District Court earlier this year with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct regarding his connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was originally added to the charge.
Wiggins said with cases piling up due to the COVID-19 shutdown, dismissing the case against Marshall was the best way to use/preserve the limited resources of the office. Given the number of higher priority cases waiting for trial, Wiggins said he had to look at the best use of judicial resources.
Before the dismissal, the case against Marshall was set to go to trial in October, according to Wiggins.
