WELLSTON — Detectives are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause and time of death of a 56-year-old Wellston man police believe was murdered by a 40-year-old Cadillac woman.
Thursday morning Michigan State Police confirmed the MSP Grayling Crime Lab finished process the crime scene at Norman Township home in Manistee County late Wednesday night. In the MSP's brief social media post, it stated police are awaiting the suspect's arraignment in Manistee County's 85th District Court.
In two press releases Wednesday, the Cadillac MSP Post said the female suspect was in custody and released the name of the victim, William Joseph Johnson. Johnson was found deceased in his home and the Cadillac woman was arrested for her connection with the incident. She was lodged in the Manistee County Jail and until an arraignment happens, the woman's name will not be released.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, police said the MSP Grayling Crime Lab was at Johnson's home and the medical examiner also was on the way to the residence.
At this time, no other details of the incident will be released. However, police said the investigation is ongoing. More information will be released about this incident as it becomes available.
