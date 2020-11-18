CADILLAC — The Wexford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death last weekend of a 41-year-old Buckley woman.
Rosetta Mae Stanfield was the woman who died on Nov. 14 after she sustained a gunshot to the abdomen, according to a press release by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office. At 11:44 a.m. on Nov. 14, Wexford County Central Dispatched received a 911 call that reported a female, later found to be Stanfield, had been shot in the abdomen, police said.
Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the residence on North 27 Road in Colfax Township where they located Stanfield was in respiratory distress, police said. Medical aid was given, but Stanfield's injury proved to be fatal.
Interviews conducted by law enforcement at the scene suggest that the shooting may have been accidental and the result of unsafe handling of a loaded pistol, according to police. The incident remains under investigation, and no other information was available, police said.
