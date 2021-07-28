CADILLAC — A 59-year-old Traverse City man faced a felonious assault and three other felonies during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Patrick Joseph Keating Jr. was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, an automobile, third-degree police officer fleeing and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 24 in Mesick and Buckley.
If convicted of the assault with a dangerous weapon offense, Keating Jr. faces up to four years in prison and/$2,000 in fines while he faces up to five years in prison and/or $5,000 on the fleeing offense. The remaining two felonies carry a penalty of up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Keating Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, at 12:48 p.m. Saturday, a trooper from the Cadillac Post approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the car wash near Eugene Street and Main Street in Mesick.
The driver, later identified as Keating Jr., had an open container containing drug paraphernalia. Keating Jr. also allegedly refused to identify himself. As the trooper continued to speak with Keating Jr., he allegedly backed out of the car wash with his door open while the trooper was standing in the open-door area. The trooper turned and ran to escape being hit, however, the open vehicle door struck the trooper.
A vehicle pursuit ensued northbound on M-37. Keating Jr. allegedly was running stop signs along the way, according to police. A deputy from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit. When the vehicle came to a stop, Keating Jr. exited his vehicle and walked toward a field. He was taken into custody a short time later.
Keating Jr. was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 3.
