CADILLAC — No arrests have been made in connection with a shooting early Thursday morning shooting, but Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor wants to assure the public there is no immediate danger.
At 2:55 a.m. Thursday, two deputies and a sergeant from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Liberty Township where there was a report of an altercation between two male subjects. In a release issued by police, it stated the altercation resulted in the discharge of a firearm.
The release also said the discharged shot struck one of the males in the shoulder, but the injury was non-life-threatening, according to police. The male was treated at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
The release and Taylor both said the incident remains under investigation. Taylor again reiterated that the public need not be concerned with safety even though an arrest has not been made.
"The public is not in jeopardy and there is no reason for them to fear," he said. "There has not been an arrest at this time and there is no threat to the general public."
No other information was available regarding the incident.
