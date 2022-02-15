CADILLAC — Responding to a well-being check at a Selma Township home Monday, Wexford County Sheriff's deputies found a dead man and woman.
The sheriff's office said they took a call from a downstate woman saying she received an electronic communication from her husband that he'd killed his girlfriend and intended to kill himself.
Deputies arrived at the home, attempted to contact anyone inside and when no one answered, they entered the home. The deceased bodies of Todd Edwin-James Green, 57, and Diane Justine Palazzolo, 37, were found inside.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said he couldn't divulge much more information about the incident due to it being an ongoing investigation, but there was no motive at this time. He also said no note or other correspondence was found. He also said it is believed Green was still married, but he lived locally, while his wife lived downstate.
When it came to a cause of death, Taylor said both Palazzolo and Green died from apparent gunshot wounds. Although Taylor said the time of the call into central dispatch was 11:50 a.m., the time of death has not been established.
He also said there are no outward indicators there was anyone else involved with this case, but the incident is still under investigation.
Police say there was a history of domestic disturbances at the residence shared by Green and Palazzolo.
The Sheriff's Department was assisted at the scene by the Crime Scene Response Team from the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Laboratory in Grayling.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.