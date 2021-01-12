LUTHER — Police discovered the remains of an individual in Lake County last week and are in the process of determining their identity and cause of death.
According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office press release, on Friday at approximately 4:50 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Raymond Road and 4 1/2 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township for a subject that was found deceased.
The subject was located outside, appeared to have been there for an extended period of time, and was in a state of advanced decomposition, according to the press release. The body was recovered with the assistance of the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
An autopsy has been ordered of the body for identification purposes and to determine the cause and manner of death.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said while the investigation is ongoing, they so far haven't detected any signs of foul play involved in the individual's death.
If you have any information related to this incident please contact Detective Lt. Brad Nixon at (231) 745-2712.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Lake County 911 Dispatch, Michigan State Police Crime Lab, Lake County Sheriff Victim Services, Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Luther Fire Department, Lake County Emergency Management, and Tustin Fire Department.
