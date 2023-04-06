CADILLAC — Law enforcement and multiple EMS vehicles and fire trucks were at the scene of a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in Wexford County.
The crash occurred at the intersection of 34 Road and Hanthorn Street in Haring Township around 2:38 p.m.
One of the vehicles was flipped on its side, and the other was upright with several airbags deployed.
According to the Michigan State Police, a pickup truck driven by a Cadillac man was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of 34 Road when it collided with a Ford Escape driven by a Cadillac woman who was attempting to cross the road from TJ Maxx to get to the Hobby Lobby store on the other side.
The female suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment. The male in the other vehicle was uninjured.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
