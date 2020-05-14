SHERMAN TOWNSHIP — Osceola County Deputies responded to a crash Wednesday morning that sent three people to the hospital.

Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of 20 Mile Road and 130th Avenue on Wednesday just before 10 a.m. after an 18-year-old male from LeRoy failed to yield at a stop sign and struck another vehicle, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle driven by the 18-year-old t-boned a vehicle driven by an elderly couple going east on 20 Mile, police said.

All three were transported to a hospital with possibly major injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Though injuries are still being evaluated, all three are in stable condition.

Though still under investigation, distracted driving is a suspected factor, according to the sheriff's office.

