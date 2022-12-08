LUTHER — More than 100 items previously reported as stolen out of Lake and Osceola counties were located recently, and police are asking for the public’s help in returning them to their rightful owners.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Dec. 5, while acting on a citizen’s tip, deputies responded to a residence on East 4 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township of Lake County.
During the initial investigation, deputies recovered a snowmobile and some building materials that were previously reported as stolen from different venues in Lake County. Deputies also recovered a side-by-side ATV and a moped, which were previously reported as stolen from different venues in Osceola County.
Subsequent to the initial investigation, Lake County detectives sought a search warrant for a large shed on the property. A large amount of suspected stolen property was seized during the execution of the search warrant.
During subsequent follow up on Dec. 6 at an address on North Hawkins Road in Dover Township of Lake County, two stolen snowmobiles were seized along with a trailer. One of the snowmobiles was stolen out of Lake County and the other out of Osceola County.
The investigation is ongoing and warrants will be sought for a 44-year-old Luther man.
In an effort to quickly identify potential victims in these cases, the sheriff’s office has posted a list of the items seized on Dec. 5. There may be more added to the list at a later time. If you believe you are the owner of the listed items, police ask that you provide an Incident Report from a Law Enforcement Agency. They also ask that you identify the item by the item number indicated on the sheet, available for view on the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and provide some or all of the following: manufacturer, make/model, serial number, color and identifying marks, initials, etc.
Please note that the evidence listed will not be released until it the case has concluded or the release is authorized by the prosecutor’s office.
You may contact D/Lt. Brad Nixon or Detective Pat Hedlund at (231) 745-2712 in regard to the attached property list.
If you have any information as to this case, you are asked to contact Deputy James Buscaino or Nixon at (231) 745-2712.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.