CADILLAC — The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office has a person of interest after a 16-minute pursuit in and around Cadillac Wednesday night.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said information was received about a suspect vehicle that had been involved in an earlier larceny complaint when Sgt. Jeffrey Harnish attempted to stop the vehicle near Bell Avenue and Plett Road.
The vehicle continued traveling south on Plett Road and started to accelerate, and that is when Harnish activated his patrol vehicle’s siren and lights, Doehring said.
The vehicle continued traveling south on Plett Road and through the 13th Street Roundabout and Doehring said it was at that point it started making several turns on side streets in the area. He also said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop at several stop signs during this time.
Eventually, the vehicle, with Harnish still in pursuit, exited the City of Cadillac by turning onto South 41 Road from Sunnyside Drive. The pursuit continued on South 41 Road, crossed M-115 and on to 46 1/2 Road.
“The vehicle was in both lanes of traffic with speed reaching over 80 mph. The vehicle went on to 39 Road was near East 50 Road when the chase was terminated for safety reasons,” Doehring said. “The chase was terminated at 10:29 p.m.”
Although no arrest was made Wednesday night, Doehring said police have a person of interest in this pursuit, but as of Thursday afternoon, that person was not in custody. He said that was pending review by the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.