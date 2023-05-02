MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the body of a missing 49-year-old Gladwin man Tuesday after his fishing boat was found empty Monday on the Manistee River.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said the body of the man was located at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday roughly a half mile from where his anchored boat was recovered Monday. Police said the identity of the man, however, was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
At this time, police said they believe this incident was an accidental drowning and there was no reason to think foul play was involved.
The sheriff’s office said the man was reported missing Monday, May 1, at 4:55 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing the man fishing from his anchored boat, but a short time later, noticed the vessel was empty. Police said the man was not found.
Police said the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Little River Band of Ottawa Indian Tribal Officers, Michigan State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources, Dickson Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response, and Manistee City Police/Sheriff’s Dive Team members searched the area for the missing subject but were unable to locate him before nightfall and worsening weather conditions.
Search efforts continued throughout the morning and afternoon Tuesday until the man’s body was recovered. During the search, the public was asked to avoid the Tippy Dam area, police said.
In addition to the aforementioned agencies, the sheriff’s office also was assisted by Manistee Central Dispatch and Manistee County Emergency Management. The sheriff’s office also acknowledged the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force Dive Team for their assistance in this investigation.
