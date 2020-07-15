Police hoping to talk to businesses about graffiti

CADILLAC — Cadillac police are hoping to talk to businesses about graffiti that was recently found downtown.
Capt. Eric Eller declined to name which businesses had been on the receiving end of graffiti, but said they were located on the 100 and 200 block of North Mitchell and the 100 block of Beech streets.
Eller counted seven different locations downtown.
The Book Nook was one of them, an employee confirmed to the Cadillac News.
Police asked the store employee about the graffiti on July 3; the employee told the newspaper he hadn't noticed the graffiti until police asked about it. The graffiti was on the alley side of the building.
Eller said police are hoping to talk to business operators because they'd like to review security camera footage, if any.
Some of the graffiti appeared to read "3x,"ybk" and "906." It was not immediately apparent what, if any significance the graffiti had. Though 906 is the area code for Marquette, Eller said he had performed an internet search for the other terms and didn't reach any conclusions.
Based on the timing—with political upheaval surrounding the topic of police brutality as well as ongoing frustration due to the COVID-19 pandemic—Eller said he suspected there may be some significance but his internet search didn't provide any answers.
Eller said anybody with information about the graffiti can contact Cadillac Police directly at 231-775-3491 or Silent Observer at 231-779-9215.
