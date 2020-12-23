BALDWIN — On Dec. 21, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a larceny complaint at Peacock Ltd, 276 S. M-37, Webber Township.
According to a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified that two side-by-side ATVs were stolen from the property sometime over the weekend. The thefts most likely occurred during the nighttime hours.
The ATVs went in opposite directions on M-37 and may have been seen by passing motorists. The two ATVs are identified as a 2020 Polaris General 4 1000 bronze in color and a 2020 Can-Am Maverick X3, black and orange.
If anyone has any information please contact Det./Lt. Nixon at (231) 745-2712 or (231) 679-0051.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.