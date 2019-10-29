LAKE CITY — Lake City Area Public Schools Superintendent Kim Blaszak notified the public Monday about a threat made by a student against the district.
Blaszak told the Cadillac News a student made a comment to another student more than a week ago that referenced a threat against the high school that would occur on Tuesday. She said they notified the school liaison officer about the comment, and police conducted an investigation.
“It was investigated thoroughly,‘ Blaszak said. “I feel the district is very secure in having school (Tuesday).‘
Blaszak said she wanted to reach out to parents and let them know about the situation so they didn’t have to hear about it through rumors on social media.
She said the district will have extra police on campus on Tuesday but she reiterated that after the investigation, she is confident that students and staff will be completely safe.
Despite the level of confidence, Blaszak said she wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of the students didn’t attend Tuesday, and that’s something she completely understands.
“That’s a parent’s choice to make,‘ Blaszak said. “We’re not going to count it against them.‘
Blaszak couldn’t reveal information about the student who made the threat but did say the investigation has been turned over to the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
