CADILLAC — Police were
confident Tuesday the person responsible for breaking into a Cadillac jeweler will be brought to justice.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said officers from the Cadillac Police Department were dispatched around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, to Wexford Jewelers, 801 N. Mitchell St., in Cadillac. Once on scene, it was discovered the unknown suspect broke into the jewelry store through a secure window and stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
Ottjepka said due to the evidence left behind and collected at the scene, along with surveillance footage, makes him confident police will identify the suspect.
Ottjepka said no additional information was going to be shared at this time as the incident was part of an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this matter should contact the Cadillac City Police Department at (231) 775-3491 or Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips may also be given to the Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.