CADILLAC — Police are investigating an alleged car-jacking at gunpoint near Mesick Saturday night, but Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said they don't believe the public is at risk.
The Wexford County Sheriff's Department reported the incident allegedly happened at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday on North 19 Road near Harvey Bridge. The victim of the alleged jacking said he was stopped by three individuals and ordered out of his vehicle at gunpoint, according to police. Police, however, did not give a description of the three alleged suspects.
Deputies made contact with the victim at his home about an hour after the incident and deputies reported the victim's vehicle was found crashed near the intersection of North 17 Road and West 6 Road in Hanover Township. There were no occupants in the vehicle.
On Monday, Taylor said deputies believe this to be an isolated incident and for that reason, the public isn't in any immediate danger. He also said, however, there are things people can do to remain safe when traveling.
The first thing a person should after putting on their seat belt is to lock the doors of their vehicle, according to Taylor. He also recommended taking the most direct route when driving someplace and letting someone know when you are leaving and when you are expected to arrive at your destination.
Taylor also suggested to make sure your cell phone is charged and know where you are as GPS and travel directions via such devices are not always reliable. Finally, if a person finds themselves in a similar situation, Taylor said they should call police/911 as soon as it is safe to do so.
The suspects alleged to have been involved in this case are unknown at this time. Deputies said they do not believe there is a threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.