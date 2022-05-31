CADILLAC — Michigan State Police investigators are at the scene of a fatal crash northwest of the Wexford County Airport near Pleasant Lake.
According to an MSP press release, troopers are investigating the crash at the intersection of 32 and 37 roads.
The road is partially closed and police advise motorists to avoid the area at this time.
Stay tuned for additional details about the incident as they become available.
Area resident Toby Danford said this isn't the first crash he's seen at the intersection — far from it.
About a month ago, Danford was one of the first people at the scene of a crash at the same location and helped a man out of his overturned vehicle.
Danford said he hears similar stories from his neighbors about the intersection, stories of near-misses, squealing brakes and collisions resulting from someone blowing through one of the stop signs.
He's not sure why the intersection seems to be a magnet for incidents but theorized it might have something to do with the high speed that motorists travel on 37 Road, coupled with poor visibility of the stop signs and the intersection due to overhanging branches and an incline in the roadway leading to the spot.
Danford said he would like to see flashing lights and/or rumble strips added to the roadway at the intersection to hopefully prevent distracted driving crashes in the future.
