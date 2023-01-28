CADILLAC — More than a month after a Missaukee County woman’s body was found in Haring Township, no new information was available regarding a cause of death, according to investigators.
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lt. Marty Penney said Friday he had no new information to share regarding the investigation into the suspicious death of Laken Marie Clark, 26, of Missaukee County, but he was hopeful the autopsy report would be released soon. While hopeful, Penney also said there was no timetable regarding when the report would be available. The autopsy report also would include a toxicology report.
At 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township, according to police.
The sheriff’s office also released information that said the cause of death was unknown, pending the results of an autopsy. That remained the case as of Friday.
Police believed at the time Clark’s body was found that this was an isolated incident and there wasn’t concern regarding public safety. That belief has remained.
After Clark’s body was found, a police presence was maintained at the Haring Township residence throughout the night of Dec. 14, and into the morning of Dec. 15. Police said that the maintained presence was the result of waiting for the autopsy to be completed in case they needed to go back inside the home.
Two people from the sheriff’s office went to the autopsy on Dec. 15 in Big Rapids.
A man who lives in the neighborhood where Clark’s body was recovered told the Cadillac News on Dec. 14, he noticed a Mobile Medical Response ambulance arrive in the area sometime before noon on Dec. 14 and it remained in the neighborhood the rest of the day.
No one has been charged in this case. The investigation continues, police are awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology reports and until that happens, a cause of death cannot be determined.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins has previously said he has had numerous contacts with law enforcement regarding the investigation and has been apprised of the situation.
