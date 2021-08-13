LAKE CITY — A Lake City woman was arrested after police say she cashed three fraudulent checks after a “celebrity” told her do so.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, troopers from Houghton Lake Post were contacted in June 2021 concerning a fraudulent check that was deposited at an ATM.
The fraudulent check was deposited on April 26, at a financial institution in Missaukee County. Most of the $9,817 deposit was withdrawn on April 28, in four separate Bitcoin transactions. Three in the amount of $2,500 and one in the amount of $2,000.
The suspect, 49-year-old Terrie Ann Loree-Chappel, was contacted by the financial institution asking for restitution. Loree-Chappel said she would repay the money, but she never did, according to the press release.
Loree-Chappel told troopers she received the check from a celebrity she met online who gave her instructions on what to do.
The investigation led to an arrest warrant being authorized for Loree-Chappel on Aug. 10. She was arrested at her residence in Lake City and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail.
Loree-Chappel was arraigned Wednesday in the 84th District Court in Missaukee County for one count of non-sufficient funds check $500 or more. She was given a personal recognizance bond. Her next scheduled court appearance is on Aug. 26.
