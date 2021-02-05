BALDWIN — Police have located one of two ATVs reported stolen in Lake County last December.
According to a press release issued Thursday by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 18, they received a tip concerning an ATV that was stolen from Peacock LTD on or about Dec. 20, 2020.
Information concerning this larceny was previously posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Dec. 22, 2020. After multiple days of research and phone calls, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and White Pigeon Police Department in checking multiple addresses in St. Joseph County.
On Jan. 20, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from White Pigeon Police Department were able to recover the stolen Can Am Maverick from a business in the village of White Pigeon. Sgt. Meyers and Det./Lt. Nixon of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office did retrieve that stolen ATV.
The press release does not indicate that the second ATV — a 2020 Polaris General 4 1000 — had yet been located.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information as to this incident you are asked to contact Det./Lt. Nixon at (231) 745-2712 or (231) 679-0051.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, White Pigeon Police Department, LaGrange County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Shears Wrecker Service, and Peacock LTD for their assistance in this investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.