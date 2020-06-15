EVART — The Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team captured 56-year-old Charles Rogers of Manton who was wanted for felonious assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident that occurred on Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020 in Wexford County.
Rogers was under investigation for felonious assault with a dangerous weapon by the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post.
The MSP 7th District Fugitive were called to assist in locating him. Rogers was located and taken into custody in the Evart area without incident.
Charges will be sought for at least one individual for harboring a fugitive.
