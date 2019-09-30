CADILLAC — A suspect has been located and questioned about their involvement in a hit-and-run incident Friday involving a 12-year-old boy.
According to the Cadillac Police Department, the investigation will be forwarded to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office to be reviewed for charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
The suspect’s identity has not yet been released pending formal arraignment on charges.
In their press release, the Cadillac Police thanked the public for assisting in locating the vehicle and driver involved.
As spectators were enjoying the annual Cadillac Homecoming parade Friday, police say a vehicle ran into a 12-year-old crossing the street.
As a result, the Cadillac Police Department sought the public’s help in locating the person who hit the child and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. The incident occurred around 5:14 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Pine Street and North Shelby Street, according to a Saturday press release by the Cadillac Police Department.
Once on scene, police said it was determined the Cadillac tween was walking on East Pine Street at the North Shelby Street intersection and was waved across the crosswalk by a stopped motorist. As the tween was crossing the street, he was struck by another vehicle, according to police.
After the tween was hit the driver of the vehicle initially stopped, but then left the scene before police arrived, according to the release. The tween was treated on scene by North Flight EMS and transported to the Emergency Department of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital by his parents, police said.
