Police looking for Clare County murder suspect believed to be headed to or in the Cadillac area

CLARE — Police are looking for a 54-year-old Clare County woman alleged to have killed four people and who is believed to be headed to or possibly in the Cadillac area.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Clare County Deputies, Clare City Police and troopers from the Michigan State Police went to a residence on South Harrison Avenue south of Surrey for a report of a shooting that resulted in two injured people. The two victims in the shooting have died and police said two additional individuals were found dead on the property.
The four victims include a 39-year-old male, a 36-year-old male, an 85-year-old male and a 61-year-old female. Police said no names are being released at this time pending notification of family members.
The suspect, Judy Boyer, is described as a white female, 5'2", 105 pounds with buzzed cut, short, pink hair and was last known to be wearing Mickey Mouse pajama pants and a gray shirt.
Police said she is believed to have left the scene of the shooting in a maroon or red-colored 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck with Michigan registration, E9507. Police said it also was believed Boyer was headed to the Cadillac area.
Boyer is considered armed and dangerous and if a person sees her or her vehicle, they should call 911 or the Clare County Sheriff's Office at (989) 539-7166.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said his office and deputies are aware that Boyer could be in the area. Taylor stressed that if a person sees Boyer or her vehicle, they should call 911 immediately and not try to confront her.
