CADILLAC — Multiple police agencies are looking for a man wanted for felonious assault who is believed to be in Northern Michigan and potentially in Wexford County.
The Seventh District Michigan State Police Fugitive Team, the Cadillac MSP Post, and the Wexford County Sheriff are working together to locate Charles Rogers, 56, for his connection with a felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.
Rogers is described as a white male, 6-foot, 2-inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown/white hair and hazel eyes. He also is believed to be in Northern Michigan and known to frequent the Cadillac and Manton area, according to police. Rogers also has ties to Paradise and Rudyard.
Police also want to inform the public that since Rogers has a felony warrant issued for his arrest, anyone who assists him in his attempts to avoid arrest will be charged with assisting or harboring a fugitive.
Anyone with information regarding Rogers' whereabouts is asked to contact the Wexford County Silent Observer tip line 231-779-9215 or the Michigan State Police Gaylord Regional Dispatch, non-emergency line, at 989-732-5141, referring to the MSP Fugitive Team. Information will remain confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
