MESICK — During the afternoon of July 29, Jen Hall was driving when her day took a turn for the worse.
Hall said she was traveling south on M-37 and had nearly reached the bottom of Sherman Hill when a vehicle that was traveling north on the state trunkline crossed the bridge pulling a utility trailer. It was sometime at that point the trailer broke loose and detached from the vehicle that was pulling it.
Hall said that was when the trailer entered the southbound lane she was traveling in and a crash occurred. It was roughly 3:50 p.m. on July 29. Hall said the impact took out her vehicle’s front driver’s side tire and damaged all the components underneath her Cadillac SUV. She also said the impact caused her vehicle to spin and she ended up traveling the remainder of Sherman Hill going backward.
Hall said her vehicle ping-ponged off the guardrail three times before it stopped, which she believes stopped her from rolling the vehicle and landing in the Manistee River. Hall said her vehicle was a complete loss.
“I was pinned in and I had to crawl to the passenger side to get out. I wasn’t injured but I was extremely sore,” she said. “All seven airbags deployed and by the time I had evacuated from the vehicle, a witness came up to me to see if I was OK and explained what happened.”
Hall said she was told the driver hauling the trailer slowed down after they noticed the trailer detached from their vehicle, but once they saw the crash that was caused, they took off.
Wexford County Sgt. Kevin Kovach who is heading up the investigation posted on social media that the sheriff’s office was seeking help finding the other driver who was hauling the trailer. Kovach confirmed the details of Hall’s story.
Kovach also confirmed that the trailer was stolen from a resident in the Mesick area and the contents of the trailer included weights from exercise equipment and scrap metal. He also said the vehicle that was hauling the trailer was a maroon-colored pick-up truck.
Anyone with additional information regarding this matter should contact the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 779-9216 or Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips also may be given to the Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.