CADILLAC — The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post released images of two individuals as persons of interest they would like to locate regarding a December larceny from a Cadillac area retailer.
On Dec. 24, the MSP said two persons fled the Walmart located in Haring Township with a shopping cart full of merchandise they didn't pay for Police said surveillance cameras captured the suspects entering and leaving the store. The footage also showed them leaving in a white or silver SUV.
These two individuals are only persons of interest in this case and have not been formally charged with any crimes. If they are found and eventually charged, any offenses they face are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. These two individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Anyone who may recognize these persons of interest shown in the photos taken from surveillance footage is asked to call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141 or the Cadillac MSP Post at (231) 779-6040.
