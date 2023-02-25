CADILLAC — The Cadillac Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of stealing a paintbrush from a local hardware store.
The suspect was wearing a long trench coat, dark glasses, a hat and had a mustache.
Cadillac Police Sgt. Jeff Izzard told the Cadillac News officers from the department at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 18 to the Lakeside Ace Hardware, 838 N. Mitchell St., to the report of a shoplifting incident. Izzard said it is alleged the male suspect took a paintbrush that he stuck in his coat pocket.
Izzard also said the suspect attempted to check out but didn’t buy the paintbrush. When the suspect tried to leave the store, Izzard said the store manager tried to stop the man because he alleged he witnessed the man taking the item.
When the suspect was confronted, Izzard said that he fled the building.
“We have a person of interest we are looking into. We have had Silent Observer tips coming in, but it is still an open investigation,” he said. “There is further investigation to be done.”
If an arrest is made, the suspect in question is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
