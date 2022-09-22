LUTHER — Police in Lake County are looking for two suspects they say robbed the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther Thursday morning.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said they're looking for two males, believed to be young and on the shorter side, about 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8. He said they think at least one of the males was wearing an olive green hoodie. He said both were wearing face masks.
Martin said the robbery took place around 10:25 a.m., when both men entered the bank at 203 State St. and handed the teller a note with directions to give them money.
Martin said in addition to directions to give them money, the note also indicated that a bomb had been placed at a school but it did not specify which school. Martin said they contacted area school districts to inform them of the potential threat. Baldwin Public Schools were evacuated and the children were bused to the Yates Township Hall on Nelson Road in Idlewild. Parents can pick up their children there. Area law enforcement also responded to area schools after learning of the bomb claim but Martin said this was only precautionary.
At this time, Martin said they do not believe that weapons were used in the robbery and they also do not believe there is a threat to the general public.
Martin said they don't think the men used a vehicle in the crime, and it is believed they fled the scene on foot, heading north from the bank.
Lake County Sheriff's deputies set up a perimeter around the bank and currently are investigating the incident.
Lake-Osceola State Bank CEO and President Robert Fisher said there wasn't much he could say Thursday and he didn't want to hinder the investigation. He did say, however, that no staff was physically hurt in the incident.
"It is an unfortunate event and the authorities are doing the best they can to find the perpetrators," Fisher said.
Fisher also indicated Thursday afternoon the Luther location of the bank was going to be open Friday, but remained closed Thursday.
The Cadillac News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information about the incident or the mens' whereabouts can call 911 or the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (231) 745-2712.
