CHEBOYGAN — A missing 81-year-old woman was found in Cheboygan Wednesday, according to the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety.
Evelyn Ostwald was last seen Monday and believed to be in Mesick Tuesday before she was reported found by the police agency. Reports stated the woman was in Mesick at the Family Dollar Store parking lot Tuesday, but it was not confirmed. Ostwald was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday in Cheboygan.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said he could not confirm if Ostwald was in Mesick as when the sheriff's office received the information, it was roughly 10 hours old. He said the information was reported around midnight and it was believed Ostwald was seen in Mesick earlier Tuesday around 2 p.m.
Doehring said locally a "Be On the Lookout" was issued and a deputy was going to go to the Mesick retailer to see if any information could be gathered.
The Cheboygan Department of Public Safety reported via its Facebook page that she was found Wednesday morning and posted pictures of crews retrieving her vehicle Thursday.
