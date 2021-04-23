BIG RAPIDS — A 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from Evart face several felony offenses, including breaking and entering and larceny offenses, after leading police on a nearly 40-mile pursuit that went through three counties.
Jordan Jeffery Dewitt and Christina Lynn Taylor are currently being held at the Mecosta County Jail for their connection with a long list of thefts during the past month, according to a release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Charges include three different counts of unlawful driving away of an automobile, a count of breaking and entering a building with intent, a count of larceny in a building, two counts of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a count of home invasion and one count of larceny of firearms from five separate Mecosta County Sheriff's Office investigations.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Both Dewitt and Taylor are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The two also are suspected of numerous other thefts over the last two months involving breaking and entering and theft of off-road vehicles, recreational vehicles, trailers, vehicles and firearms.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police Posts from Mount Pleasant, Grand Rapids, Lakeview, and Niles continue to work with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Kent County Sheriff's Office, Allegan County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Cass County Sheriff's Office and Big Rapids Department of Public Safety in identifying criminal activity and recovered/stolen property associated with Dewitt and Taylor.
At 9:46 a.m. on April 19, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office was assisting the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office with locating suspects involved in a reported breaking and entering on Baseline and Thornapple in Newaygo County's Wilcox Township, according to police. The suspect vehicle eventually was located in Mecosta County and police said upon attempting a traffic stop of the vehicle on Mecosta County's 7 Mile Road near Elder the suspect vehicle fled police.
The pursuit continued down Northland Drive and through Mecosta and Montcalm counties. The police pursuit ended in Kent County, according to police. The driver, Dewitt, and his passenger, Taylor, were both apprehended a short time later after they abandoned the vehicle in the Sand Lake area and police said they fled on foot into a wooded area.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police said the two were being held in the Mecosta County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges of breaking and entering, fleeing and eluding and other charges stemming from Monday's incidents and over the past month throughout Mecosta, Osceola and Newaygo counties.
Also on Tuesday, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office said it had taken several breaking and entering complaints and complaints about stolen all-terrain vehicles, vehicles and a camper. On Monday, police said during a breaking and entering on Baseline and Thornapple in Newaygo County, the Evart man and woman fled the scene.
After the Evart man and woman were taken into custody, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office said several items were recovered, including a green ATV and a camo side-by-side vehicle, which had not been reported stolen yet. The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office said it believes this larceny may have occurred Monday morning and the owner or owners may not be aware yet but have since been notified.
