MCBAIN — Rod Smith said he left the military because he was getting too old and stressed out to handle the rigors involved.
He said he left Grand Rapids because he didn't like the violent crime rate of the city. As a result, he moved to northern Michigan and McBain to live the quiet life. The tranquil existence in rural northern Michigan came to an end Sunday for Smith and his neighbors.
On Sunday, Smith and the other residents of West Creek Terrace Apartments were pinned down for 11-hours. At the end of that 11-hours, a 41-year-old McBain man was dead, an apartment destroyed, and bullet holes marked the landscape. The harrowing incident with the Michigan State Police started after the McBain man allegedly made threats of violence against health care workers in the Traverse City area.
The incident ended shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday when the man, identified Monday as Dale Steven Dziesinski, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday morning, Smith walked the apartment complex property to see the aftermath of the standoff. Yellow police tape still outlined the apartment where Dziesinski lived.
Bullet holes pockmarked fences, the apartment complex office, as well as, Dziesinski's apartment exterior and interior walls showing the aftermath of the violent exchange between him and police. The three exterior walls of Dziesinski's apartment had large, gaping holes with the apartment's contents spewing out from each one.
Dziesinski's Nissan SUV was parked in a spot near the apartment's office, but Smith said it had been moved by police twice. First, to allow a tactical vehicle access to his apartment and then during cleanup after the incident concluded.
"It's a small area. We (Dziesinski and Smith) have talked, but I wouldn't say I knew him, knew him," Smith said. "I knew he had medical issues and wasn't happy about not receiving treatment."
Although Smith said he was not friends with the 41-year-old, this incident will take time for him and other residents at the apartment complex to get over. He said it wasn't his "first dance" with violence. As a result of his service and his experiences in the military, Smith said his recovery should be a little easier. However, he is not sure the same can be said for those living in the complex who haven't been through a combat-like experience.
"No one expected this. No one," he said.
Michigan State Police 7th District spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll said the incident’s origin dated back to mid-November when Dziesinski sent letters to the homes of health care workers in the Traverse City area where he was receiving treatment. Carroll said Sunday Dziesinski was being treated for several long-time ailments and was not happy with his diagnosis and treatment.
Carroll also said Dziesinski's 32-page letters and were threatening in nature. On Nov. 29, Dziesinski followed up with an email that Carroll said contained more threats.
Dziesinski stated in the email if his demands were not met by midnight on Dec. 5 he would seek out the health care workers and their families. The plan was he would kill them, according to the Michigan State Police. The threats also included Dziesinski’s intent to commit a mass shooting at a Munson hospital, police said.
The Missaukee County Prosecutor's Office issued a felony warrant on a charge of using the internet/telecommunications to commit terrorism. With the warrant in hand, the MSP Emergency Support Team announced their presence shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, according to police. The building was evacuated, and the surrounding residents were told to evacuate or shelter in place, police said. Negotiators attempted to talk Dziesinski into surrendering, but police said he refused. According to police, he also made statements indicating he would not be taken alive and would take out as many police officers as he could.
Smith said he was surprised police couldn't extract him when they made the first "assault" on the apartment.
"There were repeated times where they came in and bashed to try to gain entry, but they couldn't extract him," Smith said. "He absolutely refused to stand down and surrender. Obviously, there is no apartment 100F anymore. The walls are buckled on all three sides. It is just a mess."
Police said during one of the attempts to approach the apartment in an armored vehicle, Dziesinski started shooting. Each time police attempted to approach the apartment, Dziesinski opened fire. Police said troopers returned fire multiple times as they attempted to breach the apartment.
Negotiations continued throughout the day Sunday, but during an attempt at 5:10 p.m. to gain access to the apartment, Dziesinski took his life, according to police. With the incident over, the investigation continued into the early early morning hours. Carroll said police were on scene until 3 a.m. Monday. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to verify the cause of death and the weapon used, Carroll said. Carroll also said he had not seen the report yet and didn't know what type of weapon was used or more than one weapon used by Dziesinski during the incident.
As for the charge and warrant, police were acting on Sunday, Carroll said that the case is considered closed, but he added a detective sergeant was going to notify the health care workers who received letters about what happened.
The Houghton Lake MSP Post and the MSP Emergency Support Team were assisted Sunday by the MSP Aviation Unit, MSP Bomb Squad, MSP Canine Unit and Cadillac MSP Post.
