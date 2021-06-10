Police pursuit ends peacefully, no injuries or property damage

CADILLAC — A police pursuit, spanning two counties, ended peacefully with no injuries, according to a release by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.
At 12:13 p.m. on June 9, police reported deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle from the Wexford County Civic Center on 13th Street. The vehicle, a silver Dodge Ram pickup, was last seen driving south of 13th Street and into the city of Cadillac, according to police.
At 12:20 p.m. on June 9, Wexford deputies spotted the stolen truck on Plett Road near 13th Street and the suspect fled, leading deputies on a pursuit south to M-55, police said. The suspect then headed east into Missaukee County.
Deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office deployed a spike strip at M-55 and M-66, but police said the device was ineffective in disabling the vehicle. The suspect, however, came to a stop and peacefully surrendered, according to police.
The 60-year-old male suspect was arrested at 12:29 p.m. on June 9 for multiple offenses, including unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, obstructing police — flee and elude, according to police.
There was no property damage related to the pursuit and no one was injured in this incident, police said. The incident remains under investigation and the suspect's name is being held pending his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Wexford and Missaukee deputies were assisted by the Cadillac City Police and the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.