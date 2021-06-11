CADILLAC — A 60-year-old Lake City man was arraigned Thursday in Wexford County’s 84th District Court after he led police on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon.
James Gregory Haining was charged with one count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree police officer fleeing and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident that started in Haring Township.
If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for the charge of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and up to two years in prison on the other two charges.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Haining is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 12:13 p.m. on June 9, police reported deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle from the Wexford County Civic Center on 13th Street. The vehicle, a silver Dodge Ram pickup, was last seen driving south of 13th Street and into the city of Cadillac, according to police.
At 12:20 p.m., Wexford deputies spotted the stolen truck on Plett Road near 13th Street and the suspect, later identified as Haining, fled, leading deputies on a pursuit south to M-55, police said. Haining then headed east into Missaukee County.
Deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office deployed a spike strip at M-55 and M-66, but police said the device was ineffective in disabling the vehicle. Haining, however, came to a stop and peacefully surrendered, according to police.
Haining was arrested at 12:29 p.m. on June 9 for multiple offenses, according to police. There was no property damage related to the pursuit and no one was injured in this incident, police said.
Haining was issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond by the court and his probable cause conference was scheduled on June 22.
