LAKE CITY — Police arrested a Lake City man Tuesday in connection with a string of breaking and enterings in Missaukee County.
According to a Missaukee County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on W. Johnson Road in Pioneer Township after they received a number of tips and leads concerns several residential break-ins.
A search of the residence resulted in deputies locating and seizing numerous items which were identified as stolen. They also seized two handguns, cash and 56 grams of methamphetamine.
A 38-year-old Lake City man was arrested at the residence and lodged at the Missaukee County Jail. His name has not yet been released.
Deputies are continuing to follow up on leads in the investigation, which may result in additional search warrants for stolen property and individual arrests.
Anyone with information on the breaking and enterings, or the location of stolen property, is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at (231) 839-4338 or the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 800-528-8234.
